Jarry made 25 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over Montreal on Saturday.

Kaiden Guhle put the Habs up 1-0 at 15:53 of the first, and Juraj Slafkovsky made it 2-1 in the second on the power play. Jarry has scuffled in 2024, going 2-3-2 in eight appearances with a .904 save percentage. The Pens and his fantasy managers need him to return to his first-half form. They'll have their fingers crossed that the All-Star break can help the Pittsburgh netminder recharge his batteries.