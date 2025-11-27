Jarry stopped 29 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

The 30-year-old netminder made his return to the lineup after missing the last seven games due to a lower-body injury, and he looked composed between the pipes en route to earning the win. Jarry should be the Penguins' No. 1 goaltender as long as he stays healthy. He's won six of his eight outings this season, going 6-2-0 with a 2.53 GAA and a .914 save percentage.