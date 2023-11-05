Jarry stopped 24 of 26 shots in Saturday's 10-2 win over the Sharks.

Both of the Sharks' goals came on power plays, but Jarry had no trouble shutting down the hapless team at even strength. The Penguins were the second team in a row to put up double digits on San Jose. Jarry earned just his third win in eight appearances this season, improving to 3-5-0 with a 2.73 GAA and an .897 save percentage. This was his first win that wasn't a shutout, though the quality of opponent remains a significant factor. The Penguins' road trip continues Tuesday in Anaheim.