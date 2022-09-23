Pittsburgh has spoken to Jarry about a contract extension, per Wes Crosby of NHL.com.

Penguins general manager Ron Hextall said there's no urgency when it comes to Jarry's negotiations though. The Pittsburgh goaltender is entering the final season of his three-year, $10.5 million deal and he's eligible to become a UFA after its conclusion. Jarry was 34-18-6 with a 2.42 GAA and .919 save percentage in 58 games last season.