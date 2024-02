Jarry made 15 saves in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Flyers.

Scott Laughton flipped a puck through traffic past Jarry a little over two minutes into the first period, setting the tone for a wild afternoon affair, but the Penguins managed to come out on top in the end. Jarry's February has been just as chaotic -- he's allowed two goals or less in four of his six starts, but coughed up 11 total in the other two, leaving him with a 2.70 GAA and .901 save percentage on the month.