Jarry stopped 27 of 28 shots, leading the Penguins to a 4-1 win over the Wild on Thursday.

In the middle of a tight playoff race, Jarry was sensational for the Penguins, allowing just a power-play goal in the third period to Marcus Johansson. This game snaps a two-game losing streak for Jarry where he gave up nine goals in those two games. His next start will likely be Saturday against Detroit.