Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Exits after yielding five goals
Jarry allowed five goals on 19 shots in under two period during a 6-5 overtime victory over the Bruins on Sunday night. Jarry was pulled in the second period
It was a very rough night for the rookie netminder, but really only one goal was his fault. He left his post on the short-sided on the fourth Bruins goal, but it was mostly Penguins faceoff losses and deflections in front that cost Jarry. Regardless, it wouldn't be surprising to see Matt Murray, who came on to win Sunday's game, start the next game after the Penguins bye week.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Will start second straight game•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Stands tall to shut out Isles•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: In goal Friday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Ready to return•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Leaves game with mystery ailment•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: In goal Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...