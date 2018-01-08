Jarry allowed five goals on 19 shots in under two period during a 6-5 overtime victory over the Bruins on Sunday night. Jarry was pulled in the second period

It was a very rough night for the rookie netminder, but really only one goal was his fault. He left his post on the short-sided on the fourth Bruins goal, but it was mostly Penguins faceoff losses and deflections in front that cost Jarry. Regardless, it wouldn't be surprising to see Matt Murray, who came on to win Sunday's game, start the next game after the Penguins bye week.