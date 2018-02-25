Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Exits after yielding four goals
Jarry allowed four goals on 16 shots over about a period and a half during a 6-5 defeat to the Panthers on Saturday.
The 22-year-old made a few nice saves early Saturday but then yielded a couple goals he would probably like to have back. The fourth score he allowed came on a juicy rebounded he coughed up into the slot, and that was his final play of the night. His only consolation was the Penguins came back to tie the game, so Matt Murray, who replaced Jarry, actually took the loss. Jarry's had a strong rookie season, but this performance was certainly disappointing, and owners might not be able to use him much moving forward because Matt Murray figures to start most of the games down the stretch.
