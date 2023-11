Jarry was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports, indicating he'll be in goal on the road versus Columbus.

Jarry has gone more than 90 minutes without giving up a goal after stopping all 55 shots he faced in the team's last two games, though he was unable to finish one of those contests due to a facial injury. Still, it's the best run of form for Jarry this season after struggling through October with a 2-5-0 record and 2.84 GAA.