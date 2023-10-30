Jarry was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus Anaheim.

Jarry has been wildly inconsistent to open the season, having posted two shutouts while also giving up three or more goals four times. Unfortunately for the Penguins, with Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body) on long-term injured reserve, they don't have much of an alternative to hope Jarry can even out his game.