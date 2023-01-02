Jarry (undisclosed) won't return to Monday's game against Boston.
Jarry was replaced by Casey DeSmith late in the first period and didn't return for the start of the second. He stopped all eight shots in 15:30 of playing time prior to his exit. Jarry went into the Winter Classic with a 15-5-4 record, a 2.78 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 24 appearances.
