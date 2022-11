Jarry is slated to guard the road net against Philadelphia on Friday, per Rob Rossi of The Athletic.

Jarry is 7-3-2 with a 3.06 GAA and .910 save percentage in 12 games this season. He's on a three-game winning streak and has saved 65 of 66 shots over his last two contests. He's got a solid opportunity to extend that hot streak given that the Flyers have the 32nd-ranked offense with 2.50 goals per game.