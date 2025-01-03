Jarry was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports, and is slated to defend the visiting crease in Florida on Friday.

Jarry sat out the last two games after starting in eight of the previous nine contests. The 29-year-old is 8-6-2 with a 3.58 GAA and a .883 save percentage across 17 appearances this season. The Panthers are averaging 3.33 goals in 2024-25.