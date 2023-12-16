Jarry was the first goalie off the ice at practice and is expected to defend the visiting crease versus Toronto on Saturday, according to Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Jarry snapped a three-game winless streak Tuesday, stopping 19 shots in a 4-2 win over Arizona. Jarry's play of late has been quite good, as he has not allowed more than three goals in his last nine appearances. Jarry is 9-10-2 with three shutouts, a 2.46 GAA and a .917 save percentage this season. The Maple Leafs are tied for fifth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.52 goals per contest.