Jarry is expected to guard the home crease against St. Louis on Saturday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jarry was the first netminder off the ice at practice Saturday, which means he should get the start. Jarry is 9-3-3 with a 2.91 GAA and a .915 save percentage, going 5-0-1 in his last six starts. He takes on the Blues, who have scored only 67 goals in 23 games.