Jarry was the first goalie off the ice at Tuesday's morning skate, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports, indicating he will guard the crease against Vegas.

Jarry conceded three goals on 34 shots (.912 save percentage) in Sunday's clash with Florida. With his teammates coming off a late-night road clash in Montreal, the netminder was hung out to dry with minimal offensive support. The 24-year-old will need to be on top of his game when he faces off with former-Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury on Tuesday.