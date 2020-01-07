Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Expected to start Tuesday
Jarry was the first goalie off the ice at Tuesday's morning skate, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports, indicating he will guard the crease against Vegas.
Jarry conceded three goals on 34 shots (.912 save percentage) in Sunday's clash with Florida. With his teammates coming off a late-night road clash in Montreal, the netminder was hung out to dry with minimal offensive support. The 24-year-old will need to be on top of his game when he faces off with former-Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury on Tuesday.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Tagged with second straight loss•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Between pipes Sunday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Winning streak snapped•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Starting against San Jose•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Cruises to sixth straight win•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Set to start Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.