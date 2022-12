Jarry stopped 26 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Jarry allowed a goal to Chris Kreider just 22 seconds into the game but was excellent from there, stopping 25 of the Rangers' next 27 shots, en route to his seventh straight win. Jarry hasn't lost in regulation since Nov. 5 as he improves to 11-0-2 in his last 13 starts. The 27-year-old netminder is now 15-3-3 with a .922 save percentage on the season.