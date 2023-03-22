Jarry will guard the road goal versus the Avalanche on Wednesday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Jarry has allowed 13 goals on 79 shots over his last four appearances, taking the loss in three of them. The 27-year-old will have a tough time getting on track against the Avalanche, who have won six straight games.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Suffers third consecutive loss•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Between pipes Monday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Continues to struggle vs. Rangers•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Set to start Saturday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Downed by Rangers•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Starting Thursday•