Jarry was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice and is slated to defend the road goal in Columbus on Friday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Jarry returned to action Wednesday after missing seven games with a lower-body injury, and turned aside 29 shots in a 4-2 win over Buffalo. Jarry is 6-2-0 with one shutout, a 2.53 GAA and a .914 save percentage across eight starts this season. The Blue Jackets dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to Toronto on Wednesday and are 4-2-4 in their last 10 games.

