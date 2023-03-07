Jarry will patrol the home crease versus Columbus on Tuesday.
Jarry was a little shaky in his last start Thursday against the Lightning, surrendering four goals on 31 shots, but he still came away with a win thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to four games in a favorable home matchup with a Blue Jackets team that's 7-18-4 on the road this year.
