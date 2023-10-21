Jarry will defend the road crease versus the Blues on Saturday, according to Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Jarry is 1-2-0 this season, giving up seven goals on 81 shots. He had the best season of his career in 2021-22, going 34-18-6 with a 2.42 GAA and .919 save percentage. He struggled at times last season, with a 24-13-7 record, to go with a 2.90 GAA and .909 save percentage. Jarry will take on the low-scoring Blues, who have managed to find the back of the net only five times in three games.