Jarry was the first goalie off at morning skate Tuesday, indicating he'll start in the evening against Arizona, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Jarry is in the midst of a four-game win streak. The 26-year-old has posted a 22-7-4 record this season with a 2.09 GAA and a .928 save percentage over 33 performances this season. The Coyotes have been defeated in their last two outings, losing to the Islanders on Friday and Rangers on Saturday. On the road this season, the Coyotes have a 5-13-3 record while averaging 25.0 shots on goal per game.