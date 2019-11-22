Jarry will start between the pipes in Friday's home game against New Jersey, Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Jarry was fantastic in his last start Saturday against Toronto, stopping 32 of 33 shots en route to an impressive 6-1 victory. The 24-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his third win of the season in a favorable home matchup with a New Jersey team that's only averaging 1.78 goals per game on the road this campaign, 30th in the NHL.