Jarry will defend the home crease versus Philadelphia on Saturday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Jarry is coming off a great game Thursday, as he stopped 39 shots and scored into the empty net in a 4-2 win over Tampa Bay. Jarry is 8-8-1 with a 2.45 GAA and .919 save percentage this season. Jarry should see plenty of action Saturday as the Flyers are sixth in the NHL, averaging 32.8 shots per game.