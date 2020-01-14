Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Facing Minnesota
According to Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Jarry was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll guard the cage during Tuesday's home game versus the Wild.
Jarry hasn't been great recently, posting a sub-par 2.88 GAA and .902 save percentage through his last two starts, but he still picked up wins in both of those appearances thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The 24-year-old will look to keep rolling in a home clash with a struggling Minnesota team that's lost three straight games.
