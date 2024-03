Jarry will be in the home crease versus the Rangers on Saturday.

Jarry has started the last three games, allowing nine goals on 113 shots (.920 save percentage), while going 1-1-1. Jarry is tied for the NHL lead in shutouts with six and is 19-21-5 with a 2.70 GAA and a .909 save percentage. The Rangers will provided a tough matchup for Jarry, as they are averaging 3.27 goals, 10th in the league.