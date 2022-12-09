Jarry will be in the visiting blue paint against Buffalo on Friday, Penguins radio voice Josh Getzoff reports.

Jarry was outstanding Tuesday, stopping 38 shots in a 4-1 win over Columbus. He has won three straight games and is 7-0-2 in his last nine. Overall, Jarry is 11-3-3 with a 2.75 GAA and a .919 save percentage. He faces the Sabres, who scored nine goals Wednesday in an easy win over the Blue Jackets.