Jarry will protect the home net Monday versus the Kraken.

Jarry has gone 0-2-1 in his past four outings, surrendering 10 goals on 94 shots during that span. Through 28 games this season, he has supplied an 11-12-4 record with four shutouts, a 2.58 GAA and a .913 save percentage. Seattle has won nine straight games, so Jarry could have his hands full in his attempt to get back on track.