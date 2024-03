Jarry was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, according to Wes Crosby of NHL.com, indicating he will get the home start versus San Jose on Thursday.

Jarry was outstanding in his last start, turning aside 37 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to Ottawa on Tuesday. Jarry is 18-21-5 with a 2.69 GAA and a .909 save percentage this season. He is tied with Connor Ingram for the NHL lead in shutouts with six. The Sharks are averaging 2.19 goals, 31st in the NHL.