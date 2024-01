Jarry will be between the visiting pipes in Vegas on Saturday, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Jarry picked up his fifth shutout of the season Monday, stopping 22 shots in a victory over Seattle. He is 12-12-4 with a 2.48 GAA and a .916 save percentage this season. Jarry won his only start versus the defending Stanley Cup champions last season, turning aside 34 shots in a 4-3 victory.