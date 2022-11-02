Jarry made 35 saves during a 6-5 overtime loss to the come-from-behind Bruins on Tuesday.

Jarry, who has not earned a win in three starts, could not hold a 5-2, second-period lead as the Penguins suffered their fifth consecutive loss. Jarry, who started 4-0-0 for the first time, remains three wins shy of 100 for his career. Trying to protect a one-goal lead Tuesday, Jarry allowed Taylor Hall to score on a spinning shot with 1:17 to go, sending the game into overtime.