Jarry allowed three goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Nashville.

After Michael McCarron scored twice in the opening frame, Jarry held the Predators off the board until Filip Forsberg's game-winning tally 14 seconds into overtime. The 28-year-old Jarry has just one win in his last five starts despite posting a respectable .912 save percentage in that span. Overall, he's 7-8-1 with a .916 save percentage and 2.48 GAA on the campaign.