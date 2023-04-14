Jarry made 31 saves in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Pittsburgh never trailed in regulation, taking the lead twice before Columbus tied it up, but Jonny Gaudreau broke the pattern by going five-hole on Jarry to finish a breakaway exactly one minute into OT. The 27-year-old netminder finishes the season with a 24-13-7 record and disappointing 2.90 GAA and .909 save percentage, a significant step back from his performance in 2021-22.