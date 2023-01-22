Jarry allowed two goals on 25 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Devils.

Jarry allowed a Jack Hughes goal in the first period before blanking the Devils in the second and third frames. However, the Pens were equally stifled by Vitek Vanecek on Sunday, and Dougie Hamilton's power-play goal in overtime stuck Jarry with a 2-1 loss. Jarry is now 1-1-0 since returning from a seven-game absence, allowing three goals on 70 shots in that span. Overall, the 27-year-old netminder is 16-5-5 with a .921 save percentage this season.