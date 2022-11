Jarry stopped 36 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina.

Jarry was sharp on Tuesday, allowing just a pair of second-period goals, before ultimately allowing the winner to Brett Pesce in overtime. The loss snapped Jarry's four-game winning steak as he's rebounded from an uneven start to the season. The 27-year-old netminder is now 8-3-3 with a .914 save percentage.