Jarry stopped 22 of 26 shots Saturday in a 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Jarry and the Penguins held a 3-2 lead early in the third period, but consecutive goals by Cal Clutterbuck and Anders Lee sent Jarry to his second loss in a row. Pittsburgh traded away longtime No.1 starter Matt Murray in the offseason with the intention of handing the reins to Jarry, but so far the 25-year-old hasn't responded. He's 2-4-1 with a bloated 3.95 GAA and an .857 save percentage and will likely continue to split time with Casey DeSmith until one of them separates from the other.