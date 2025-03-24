Jarry stopped 27 of 30 shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Jarry kept the Penguins in the lead throughout the majority of regulation until Anton Lundell's equalizer late in the third period. After a scoreless overtime period, Jarry's lone mistake of the shootout to Aleksander Barkov would be enough for the Panthers to take the win. The 29-year-old Jarry now has a record of 12-9-5 with a 3.12 GAA and a .894 save percentage. While his season stats are below par, his recent play has been excellent with a 4-1-1 record, a .923 save percentage and a 2.47 GAA in his last six starts. While the Penguins attempt to make a late push for the postseason, Jarry should continue to receive the majority of the workload in Pittsburgh's net. His volume of starts and improved play down the stretch give him good fantasy value in deep-league formats.