Jarry allowed three goals on 25 shots in a 4-1 loss to Montreal on Tuesday.

Jarry's shutout streak ended at 177:14, a team record, when Tomas Tatar scored a power-play goal at 12:24 of the second period. Montreal scored four unanswered in this one to hand Jarry just his second loss in seven starts dating back to Nov. 16.

