Jarry allowed four goals on 27 shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

It was another tough outing for Jarry, who was pulled after allowing three goals on nine shots in his previous start vs. Ottawa. The 28-year-old Jarry is now 2-5-0 with a .893 save percentage to start the campaign. With Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body) on long-term IR, Jarry remains the best option in net for the Penguins. He'll look to get back on track Saturday in a road matchup with the Sharks.