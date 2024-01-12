Jarry stopped 19 of 20 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Vancouver.

Jarry opened the second period in net after Alex Nedeljkovic allowed three goals in the opening frame. He was excellent, blanking the Canucks for two periods while Pittsburgh rallied with three unanswered goals to force overtime. However, Jarry would ultimately take the loss, as Elias Pettersson scored the game-winner on a breakaway. Still, it was a promising outing for Jarry, who'd been losing ice time to Nedeljkovic of late. Overall, the 28-year-old netminder is 11-12-3 with a .913 save percentage and 2.56 GAA this season. He'll likely be back between the pipes Saturday in a road matchup with Carolina.