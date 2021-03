Jarry made 32 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Devils on Thursday.

The loss snaps a four-game winning streak for Jarry. Still, the 25-year-old has been nothing short of brilliant lately, reeling off a 9-3-0 record, sparkling .927 save percentage and 2.33 GAA over his last 12 starts. Even with veteran star Evgeni Malkin (lower body) out, Jarry makes for a fantastic play right now on a well-rounded Penguins club. Look for him to avenge his loss to New Jersey in a matinee rematch Saturday.