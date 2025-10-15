Jarry stopped 18 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

The Penguins took a quick 2-0 lead in the first period but couldn't keep it. Late penalties took a toll, and Chris Kreider's second power-play goal of the game beat Jarry with 1:27 left in the third period to decide the contest. With seven goals allowed on 59 shots, Jarry is off to a mediocre start over his first two outings of the campaign. He's been sharing the crease with Arturs Silovs, and that seems likely to continue unless one goalie rattles off a long winning streak. The Penguins' road trip continues in Los Angeles on Thursday.