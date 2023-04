Jarry allowed five goals in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Devils.

Jarry couldn't slow down the Devils' offense Tuesday, allowing five goals on 37 shots in the loss. The 27-year-old netminder has lost consecutive games, allowing nine goals on 72 shots in that span. Jarry falls to 22-12-6 with a .908 save percentage this season. He'll likely be back between the pipes Thursday at home against Minnesota as Pittsburgh looks to reclaim the final Wild Card spot.