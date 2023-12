Jarry allowed three goals on 27 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning.

Jarry's now 2-3-2 over his last seven appearances despite holding opponents to three goals or fewer in each start. Overall, the 25-year-old Jarry is 8-9-0 with a .917 save percentage on the season. He'll hope for some more offensive support in his next outing, likely to come Friday on the road against the Panthers.