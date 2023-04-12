Jarry stopped 22 of 25 shots in a 5-2 loss to Chicago on Tuesday.

Jarry won his previous two starts, during which he turned aside 46 of 48 shots, but couldn't keep the run going. Tuesday's outing began well enough for Jarry, but Connor Murphy beat him midway through the second period to put Chicago up 1-0, and then the goaltender surrendered two more goals on just six shots in the third frame. The Blackhawks added two empty-netters to close out the game. The 27-year-old dropped to 24-13-6 with a 2.90 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 46 contests this season.