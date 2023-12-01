Jarry scored a goalie goal into an empty net and made 39 saves Thursday in a 4-2 win over Tampa Bay.

With Andrei Vasilevskiy pulled for an extra attacker, Jarry grabbed a shoot-in and lofted it from his crease into the empty net. It was the first goalie goal in Penguins' history. Sidney Crosby summed it up perfectly after the game: "It's cool. I mean, to be a part of that - you know, you see it happen, but I've never seen it live and been a part of it. I'm really happy for him. It's pretty cool to see." Remarkably, Pens platoon-mate Alex Nedeljkovic scored an AHL goalie goal 12 days ago when he was there on a conditioning assignment.