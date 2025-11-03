Jarry was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports, signaling that he'll draw the road start against Toronto.

Jarry has alternated starts with Arturs Silovs early in the 2025-26 campaign, and that trend will continue Monday. Jarry has picked up wins in each of his last four starts, posting a 1.76 GAA and .943 save percentage during that time.