Jarry was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports, indicating he'll get the starting nod at home versus Dallas.

Considering Jarry is undefeated in regulation in his last 10 starts, posting an 8-0-2 record, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him manning the crease Monday. The netminder has faced Dallas just twice in his career and will be looking for his first win against the Stars, one of just four teams Jarry has yet to beat in his career.