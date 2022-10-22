Jarry was the first goaltender off the ice Saturday, per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, indicating he will guard the home crease against Columbus.
Jarry has been outstanding in his first three starts, winning all three while giving up only five goals on 104 shots. Jarry will face the Blue Jackets who have won two in a row, scoring nine goals in that span.
