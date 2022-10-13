Jarry was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Penguins paly-by-lay announcer Josh Getzoff reports, indicating he'll be in goal against the Coyotes.

Jarry is coming off his best season as an NHL starter, having set new career highs in wins (34), shutouts (four) and GAA (2.42). Unfortunately for the netminder, a foot injury sidelined him for most of the postseason which is where he has struggled early in his career. Still, Jarry should continue to see the bulk of the workload for the Penguins this year with Casey DeSmith once again set to be the No. 2 option.